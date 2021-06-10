Police investigating Wolverhampton drive-by shooting

By Jamie BrassingtonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting in the Black Country.

Gunshots were fired from a car towards another vehicle in Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police attended the scene in Westcroft Avenue, in the Scotlands area of the city, and found no evidence that a shooting took place.

However enquiries are continuing.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of a gunshot being fired from a car towards another vehicle in Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, around 1.30pm Tuesday.

"Officers attended and there was no sign of either vehicle, anyone injured or evidence of a firearm having been discharged.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via live chat or by calling 101. Quote 20WV/994902/21."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News