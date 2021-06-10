Police investigating Wolverhampton drive-by shooting

Gunshots were fired from a car towards another vehicle in Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police attended the scene in Westcroft Avenue, in the Scotlands area of the city, and found no evidence that a shooting took place.

However enquiries are continuing.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of a gunshot being fired from a car towards another vehicle in Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, around 1.30pm Tuesday.

"Officers attended and there was no sign of either vehicle, anyone injured or evidence of a firearm having been discharged.