Police investigating Wolverhampton drive-by shooting

Gunshots were fired from a car towards another vehicle in Wolverhampton on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police attended the scene in Westcroft Avenue, in the Scotlands area of the city, and found no evidence that a shooting took place.
However enquiries are continuing.
A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of a gunshot being fired from a car towards another vehicle in Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, around 1.30pm Tuesday.
"Officers attended and there was no sign of either vehicle, anyone injured or evidence of a firearm having been discharged.
"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via live chat or by calling 101. Quote 20WV/994902/21."