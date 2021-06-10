Motorcycle deliberately set on fire in Stafford

Officers are appealing for information after the incident on Milton Grove at about 2.20am on Tuesday.
Staffordshire Police was called by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service regarding a motorcycle they believe had been deliberately set on fire outside the block of flats known as The Keep.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, or who may have CCTV cameras installed that may have caught the incident, is urged to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 46 of 8 June, call 101 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.