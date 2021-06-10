Man charged with murder after 26-year-old killed in Wednesbury stabbing

SANDWELL PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 8/6/21 WITH VIDEO The scene following an incident, at Upper High Street, Wednesbury..

Abdi Mohamed was stabbed in the neck in Wednesbury town centre on June 8, metres away from his office.

Police have now charged 38-year-old Moses Smith, of Lindon Road in Brownhills, with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police at the scene in Wednesbury

Mr Mohamed was found in Upper High Street with serious neck injuries and rushed to hospital, where he died soon after arrival.

After the attack, a boss at easy4insurance, where the 26-year-old worked, described him as "one of the nicest, kindest, thoughtful" people, adding that his colleagues were "deeply shocked and traumatised" by what had happened.

Speaking after his death, a spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.

"Abdi has been employed by Bromwich Insurance for two years as a Personal Insurance Advisor, he was in the process of progressing to Commercial Insurance Advisor such was his ability’s for learning.

Emergency services at Upper High Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Emily Collins

"He was a very much loved member of our team and will be missed by us all for years to come.

"He was actually only 26 years old and it is a travesty that such a wonderful beautiful man has been taken from us. "