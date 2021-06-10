Hospital worker on Covid ward used dead patient’s bank card to buy sweets and fizzy pop

She was given a suspended jail sentence at court

Ayesha Basharat took the 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital on January 24.

A doctor recorded her time of death at 1.56pm – but just 17 minutes later Basharat used the card to make six £1 purchases using the vending machine’s contactless touch pad.

The 23-year-old made another £1 purchase that evening before she tried again twice when she next returned to work on January 28.

By that time the card had been cancelled and she was arrested during her shift on Ward One still in possession of the victim’s card.

Basharat, from Farm Road, Birmingham, initially claimed she found it on the floor and got it “muddled up” with her own card when paying.

Basharat using the stolen bank card at a vending machine

However, they were different colours and the court heard how she ignored hospital protocol around patient lost property.

She went on to admit theft and fraud by false representation and at Birmingham Crown Court on June 9 she was given two five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months.

Investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon from West Midlands Police Force CID said: “This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family.

“They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realisation that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.

“Our Hospital Liaison Officer worked closely with Heartlands security team to gather evidence in this case. I’d like to thank them and the victim’s family for their support during the investigation.