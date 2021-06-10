Boy, 15, arrested after stolen car crashes into garden

By Jamie Brassington

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of car theft after a stolen car crashed in the Black Country.

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a BMW and then the garden of a property in Highgate, in the Upper Gornal area of Dudley, just after 11am on Sunday, said West Midlands Police.

The driver of the Corsa ran off while the driver of the BMW was not seriously hurt.

West Midlands Police said the Corsa had been stolen overnight in Dudley between May 30 and 31.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of the teenager, from Upper Gornal, on Monday morning.

A spokesman for the force said: "He’s been questioned on suspicion of car theft and released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

