Boy, 15, arrested after stolen car crashes into garden

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a BMW and then the garden of a property in Highgate, in the Upper Gornal area of Dudley, just after 11am on Sunday, said West Midlands Police.

The driver of the Corsa ran off while the driver of the BMW was not seriously hurt.

West Midlands Police said the Corsa had been stolen overnight in Dudley between May 30 and 31.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of the teenager, from Upper Gornal, on Monday morning.