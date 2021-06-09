ShopCop police project to cut crime in Stourport

Launch of ShopCop at Stourport Civic Centre, a police initiative to help crackdown on shoplifters and people committing fraud through a messaging system between police and shopkeepers. Pictured left , PC Glen Rees with Waffle and PCSO Andy Stevens from Wyre Forest Safer Neighbourhood Team.. KIDDERMINSTER COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 07/06/2021 launch of ShopCop at Stourport Civic Centre on Monday June 7..A police initiative to help crackdown on shoplifters and people committing fraud through a messaging system between police and shopkeepers. Pictured left , PC Glen Rees with Waffle and PCSO Andy Stevens from Wyre Forest Safer Neighbourhood Team..

The new scheme, called ShopCop, will link local shop owners and staff with local police teams through the use of a messaging service.

This will allow officers to pass along information and intelligence relating to shoplifters and those committing fraud in local shops.

Police support community officer Andy Stevens has driven the scheme forward from conception to launch.

He said: “Safer Neighbourhood Team officers will visit retailers involved in the scheme every week to offer assurance and discuss any new offences.

“Shoplifting may seem a low priority to some people, however, much like other offences, it is intrinsically linked to more serious and dangerous crime such as selling and buying drugs, burglary and assault.

“The cost to retailers is also increased and the scheme will help provide a communication link directly to those officers who know the area best and who will then know who to look out for and challenge.

“The community in Stourport deserve to live and work safely and this scheme will help us be made aware quickly of crimes when they are committed.

"It will also aid us in identifying those responsible so that action can be taken.”

The ShopCop scheme was officially unveiled at Stourport Civic Centre and shop owner Dave Glass, aged 43, who runs Mr Clean Calls, a dry cleaners and laundry business, said: "I think this it is absolutely essential to launch this as we have new businesses in the town.

"We have been trading for about 30 years and we have run different scheme but it is good to see this launched again as this will enable shop-owners to inform each other if they think an individual is in town and up to no-good.

"We will be able to send out a message for others to be more vigilant."