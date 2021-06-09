Police appeal to find man, 20, over aggravated assault in Kidderminster

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Kidderminster man wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Taylor Scarle-Pearsall
Taylor Scarle-Pearsall, 20, is wanted following an incident in Kidderminster town centre on Saturday, April 17.

West Mercia Police say he is likely to be in or around the Horsefair area of Kidderminster, but also has connections to Stourport.

A police spokesman said: "Scarle-Pearsall is wanted for an aggravated assault on April 17 in Kidderminster town centre.

"He is white, 20 years-old, has short dark hair with a short beard, is of medium build and is likely to be in or around the Horsefair in Kidderminster and has connections to Stourport.

"We would ask the public to please call us if they have seen Scarle-Pearsall or have any information regarding his whereabouts as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference 22/30360/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

