Two teenagers arrested after family racially abused and threatened in park

By Dayna Farrington

Two teenagers have been arrested after a family were racially abused and threatened in a Wolverhampton park.

The video was taken in a play area in West Park, Wolverhampton
A video, shared on social media, which was taken in a play area in West Park, appeared to show a group of young men shouting abuse and threatening to stab members of a Muslim family on Saturday, June 5.

It also shows two of the group getting physically aggressive, with one of them hitting the phone out of the hands of the person taking the video.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Monday evening two teenagers – aged 15 and 17 years old – had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

Officers say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward. They have also urged people to not share the video as it "may cause further upset to the family involved".

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We have arrested two teenagers tonight [Monday] following reports of a racial attack on a family at a park on Park Road West, Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.

"We understand this incident has caused concern within the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take such matters extremely seriously.

"As a result of our enquiries two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested at around 9.30pm this evening from an address in Wolverhampton on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault. They remain in police custody to be questioned in due course.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident although our investigations are continuing and we'd appeal for any witnesses to the incident to get in contact."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3816 of June 5.

