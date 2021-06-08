Murder investigation after man, 26, found dead with head injuries

Scott Road, Solihull. Photo: Google

The 26-year-old man was found by a relative just before 6.30pm on Monday at his home in Scott Road.

He had significant head injuries and nothing could be done to save him.

A post mortem examination will take place on Wednesday morning.

Enquiries are continuing, including a forensic examination of the scene, and officers are also speaking to people in the area and trawling through CCTV.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the homicide team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life yesterday.

“Our investigation continues today at pace as we strive to understand more about what happened yesterday.

“I’d like to thank everyone we’ve already spoken to, you’ve been extremely helpful and we’ve recovered lots of CCTV which we’re working through.

“I’d urge anyone who may have information, but not yet contacted us to get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Ian Parnell, from Solihull police, said: “It’s heartbreaking to hear of the loss of such a young man. I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to his loved ones at this shocking and very sad time.

“I understand the pain and concern tragedies like this cause the wider community. We’ve increased patrols in the area, please do speak to us if you have any issues.

“We’re doing all we can to find those responsible, I’d encourage anyone who may know what happened to contact us as soon as they can.”

If you have information contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the website or call 101 quoting log number 3778 of 7 June.