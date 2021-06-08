CCTV appeal as £1,300 worth of goods taken via Asda self-service

CCTV images have been released after electrical goods worth £1,300 were taken through the self-service section of an Asda supermarket without being paid for.

The goods were taken from Asda in Walmley Ash Road, Sutton Coldfield, and now police are calling for witnesses.

Officers are trying to track down four people.

Birmingham Police tweeted: "Do you recognise any of these four?

"A number of items, each worth several hundred pounds, were passed through a self-service till on 21 March and 22 March but the correct amounts weren't paid.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we understand that those involved drove away in a Vauxhall Zafira registration BN56 YEE.

"If you know any of the three men and the woman in the image, or know anything about the Vauxhall car, please let us know.

"You can message us live chat, call 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20BE/83730M/21."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

