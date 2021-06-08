The goods were taken from Asda in Walmley Ash Road, Sutton Coldfield, and now police are calling for witnesses.
Officers are trying to track down four people.
#APPEAL | Do you recognise any of these four?— Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021
We want to speak to them after electrical goods worth £1,300 were taken from Asda supermarket in Walmley Ash Road, #Minworth, #SuttonColdfield. pic.twitter.com/5EsR7pkest
A number of items, each worth several hundred pounds, were passed through a self-service till on 21 March and 22 March but the correct amounts weren't paid.— Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021
Our enquiries are ongoing and we understand that those involved drove away in a Vauxhall Zafira registration BN56 YEE.
If you know any of the three men and the woman in the image, or know anything about the Vauxhall car, please let us know.— Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021
You can message us live chat, call 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20BE/83730M/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org