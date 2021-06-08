Do you recognise these four? Do you recognise these four?

The goods were taken from Asda in Walmley Ash Road, Sutton Coldfield, and now police are calling for witnesses.

Officers are trying to track down four people.

#APPEAL | Do you recognise any of these four?



We want to speak to them after electrical goods worth £1,300 were taken from Asda supermarket in Walmley Ash Road, #Minworth, #SuttonColdfield. pic.twitter.com/5EsR7pkest — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021

A number of items, each worth several hundred pounds, were passed through a self-service till on 21 March and 22 March but the correct amounts weren't paid.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we understand that those involved drove away in a Vauxhall Zafira registration BN56 YEE. — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021

If you know any of the three men and the woman in the image, or know anything about the Vauxhall car, please let us know.

You can message us live chat, call 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20BE/83730M/21. — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) June 8, 2021

Birmingham Police tweeted: "Do you recognise any of these four?

"A number of items, each worth several hundred pounds, were passed through a self-service till on 21 March and 22 March but the correct amounts weren't paid.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we understand that those involved drove away in a Vauxhall Zafira registration BN56 YEE.

"If you know any of the three men and the woman in the image, or know anything about the Vauxhall car, please let us know.

"You can message us live chat, call 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20BE/83730M/21."