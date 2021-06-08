Man, 31, arrested after cannabis farm found in roof at Stone property

By Dayna FarringtonStoneCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after police found a cannabis farm in the roof of house in Staffordshire.

Drugs and equipment seized from the property in Westover Drive, in Stone
Drugs and equipment seized from the property in Westover Drive, in Stone

Officers from Staffordshire Police executed a drugs warrant in Westover Drive, Stone, in the early afternoon of Tuesday, June 1.

Drugs and equipment seized from the property in Westover Drive, in Stone

A large amount of cannabis was found within the property, as well as expensive equipment used for cultivating the drug housed in the roof.

A 31-year-old man from Stone was later arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis, after messages relating to supplying the drug were allegedly found on his mobile phone when he returned to the house. He has since been released under investigation.

Drugs and equipment seized from the property in Westover Drive, in Stone

DC Danielle Brannan of Staffordshire Police’s disruption team south said: “There was a very expensive high-tech grow in the loft. There was also cannabis in jars and tubs found throughout the premises.

“We will always look to shut down drugs operations which blight the lives of the communities we serve and will continue to pro-actively seek to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Crime
News
Stone
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News