Man, 31, arrested after cannabis farm found in roof at Stone property

Officers from Staffordshire Police executed a drugs warrant in Westover Drive, Stone, in the early afternoon of Tuesday, June 1.
A large amount of cannabis was found within the property, as well as expensive equipment used for cultivating the drug housed in the roof.
A 31-year-old man from Stone was later arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis, after messages relating to supplying the drug were allegedly found on his mobile phone when he returned to the house. He has since been released under investigation.
DC Danielle Brannan of Staffordshire Police’s disruption team south said: “There was a very expensive high-tech grow in the loft. There was also cannabis in jars and tubs found throughout the premises.
“We will always look to shut down drugs operations which blight the lives of the communities we serve and will continue to pro-actively seek to bring the perpetrators to justice."