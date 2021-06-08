Acorns Children's Hospice charity shop broken into

The Acorns shop in Kings Heath. Photo: Google

The burglars broke into the Kings Heath store overnight between Monday and Tuesday and damaged doors, tills, computers and even raided a donation tin.

Acorns CEO Toby Porter tweeted saying: "So angry to report our Kings Heath Acorns Hospice shop has been burgled overnight.

"Thousands of pounds of damage by these vandals to our doors, tills and computers. Almost no cash to take (we bank every evening)."

He added: "The computer and the till have been completely smashed up, people have emptied our donations tin.

"What sort of people would come into a children's hospice charity shop and smash the place up. I reckon that the damage to our till, computers, our doors will be a couple of thousand pounds and they have probably got away with about £100 of cash all in.

"It's just not acceptable, charity shops are how charities like Acorns keep children's hospices open at any time, particularly now when we have just been able to reopen again."