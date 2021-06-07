Two men charged with Tipton murder to enter pleas

By Dayna FarringtonTiptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men from the Black Country charged with murder after a man was assaulted in a park will enter their pleas later this month.

Anthony Bird
Anthony Bird

Anthony Bird was attacked in Victoria Park, in Tipton, at around 11am on Sunday, July 26, last year.

Mr Bird, 50, who was also known locally as 'Goughy', later showed up at a relative’s address with serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken neck.

His condition deteriorated in hospital and he was pronounced dead on August 12.

Steven Bennett, 37, of Bevan Road, Tipton, and Suni Singh Gill, 33, of Shore Road, Tipton, have both been charged with Mr Bird's murder.

Bennett and Gill both appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday for a short hearing. They are due to enter pleas on June 18 – with a trial set for September 6.

Crime
News
Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News