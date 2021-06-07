Two men charged with Tipton murder to enter pleas

Anthony Bird

Anthony Bird was attacked in Victoria Park, in Tipton, at around 11am on Sunday, July 26, last year.

Mr Bird, 50, who was also known locally as 'Goughy', later showed up at a relative’s address with serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken neck.

His condition deteriorated in hospital and he was pronounced dead on August 12.

Steven Bennett, 37, of Bevan Road, Tipton, and Suni Singh Gill, 33, of Shore Road, Tipton, have both been charged with Mr Bird's murder.