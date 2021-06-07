Thief threatens resident during late-night burglary in Stafford

Officers were called to Stirling Court, in Stafford, at around 1.40am on June 6, after a man broke into an address, threatened the resident and then fled the scene.

Police do not believe anything was taken from the address, but are now appealing for witnesses to any suspicious behaviour.

The suspect is described as a man, average height and build, wearing a dark hoodie, cotton bottoms, a black face mask and latex gloves.

Detectives investigating the incident are now hoping to find out if anyone witnessed a man in the local area acting suspiciously or fitting that description around that time. Officers are making local enquiries and viewing any available CCTV for further information or sightings.

Staffordshire Police Detective Constable Julie Coole said: “We will be working hard to identify the suspect and ensure this crime is not repeated.

"However, local residents are reminded to keep their property secure by making sure doors and windows are locked overnight and when you are out, and ensuring any security lights or CCTV are switched on.”