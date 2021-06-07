Finance boss jailed after stealing £2.7 million and spending £500,000 of it on fountain pens

Ashif Zackaria. Photo: West Midlands Police

Ashif Zackaria was finance chief at Abena UK but was suspended in 2015 after a new managing director uncovered some suspicious transactions.

Police investigations later discovered that Zackaria, between 2009 and 2015, had used business cheques to buy at least 180 luxury fountain pens.

The former finance chief at the Coventry firm had spent £500,000 on the luxury items from high-end makers like Mont Blanc and Philippe Patak.

He signed off cheques to pay off his credit cards, signed off cheques totalling £222,000 to families members and wrote others for £219,000 to a Northampton-based firm run by a friend with no clear business links to his employer.

Cheques topping £1m had been passed to an office supplies firm run by his associate Dean Powell, with finance investigators finding "no evidence" of equipment to justify the spend and very few invoices.

Dean Powell. Photo: West Midlands Police

It was suspected Powell was hugely overcharging for readily available printers and ink − and Zackaria, aged 52, later admitted hatching a plot to split the profits 50-50 behind the backs of fellow directors.

Police raided Zackaria's home in Milby Drive, Nuneaton, in 2015, and found found a stash of luxury fountain pens − plus emails from Mont Blanc confirming the purchases − and designer watches.

He initially refused to answer our questions but in the face of compelling evidence later admitted several charges of employee theft and one count of VAT fraud. Powell, aged 53 from Batsford in Gloucestershire, also admitted money laundering.

Zackaria was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday for three years whilst Powell was given a suspended two-year sentence, 200 hours unpaid work and a requirement to pay court costs.

Luxury pens were discovered by police. Photo: West Midlands Police

Investigating officer DC Peter Christie, from West Midlands Police's Economic Crime Unit, said: "This was a vast and complex financial investigation: we had to analyse nearly 17,000 pages of evidence and over 14,000 cheque stubs and understand where each of the cheques ended up.

"We uncovered theft and fraud on a huge scale that had been going on for at least six years. Abena calculated the total loss over the course of his employment in stolen funds, HMRC fines and investigation costs approached £4.4-million.

"Zackaria has repaid £2.8 million by selling assets, including property, but we will use Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) powers to go after any outstanding debt."

Six-figure sums were also given to family members. Photo: West Midlands Police

Zackaria had made false entries into the company’s accounting system and on VAT returns submitted to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between August 2007 and January 2015, resulting in an estimated VAT loss of £2.1m. He used the VAT fraud and false accounting as a method to steal money from the company’s accounts.

Ian Hackett, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “This was a significant and sustained attack on the public purse. Zackaria pocketed hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money to fund a lavish lifestyle he could not legitimately afford.