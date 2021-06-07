Appeal for help with locating wanted Bloxwich man

Peter Ellis is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions (Image by West Midlands Police)

Officers from West Midlands Police have made the appeal to help locate Peter Ellis from Bloxwich.

The force said the 38-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions and have asked for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Peter Ellis is?

"The 38-year-old from Bloxwich is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 anytime.