Police appeal after attempted robbery of teenager on train in West Midlands

Police want to speak to these men. Photo: British Transport Police

The men, who were verbally abusive, threatened the teenager with violence if he didn't hand over his designer jacket at 8.20pm on May 22.

The threats and abuse continued until the victim moved carriages at Nuneaton station which is where the two men left the train, police say.

Now British Transport Police has issued an appeal for help identifying the two men, with one described as a white male in his mid to late 30s.

He has a curly italicised tattoo on the left side of his neck, he was wearing an all-black tracksuit, the top was a sweatshirt, and he had astocky build.

The second man is described a white male of skinny build, aged 19-20 years old who was wearing a black “Weekend Offenders” branded jacket.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100036452.