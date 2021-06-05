Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old boy after fatal stabbing

A forensics officer at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding

A 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr have been detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of Dea-John Reid.

Dea-John was chased down and fatally stabbed in College Road, in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, on Monday evening.

Dea-John Reid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Three people - two men and a teenager - have already been charged with murder.

In a statement issued on Saturday, a West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've arrested two more teenage boys in connection with the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid.

"We acted on information and detained a 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and 16-year-old from Great Barr earlier this morning.

"They have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

"Three people have already been charged over the killing of Dea-John in Kingstanding as detectives continue to work diligently on the case."

It comes as the region's police force called for calm amid rumours there could be disorder in retaliation for the death of Dea-John.

Assistant chief constable Matt Ward said there was nothing to "corroborate the social media posts but our intelligence unit is monitoring the situation".

Michael Shields, 35, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, is due to stand trial in February charged with murder.

George Khan, 38, from Newstead Road, Birmingham, and a 14-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.