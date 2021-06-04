West Midlands Police 'regret' over Hillsborough failings

Lawyers representing the families said there had been “an almost complete failure of the justice system to deliver justice” for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in 1989, as it was revealed the West Midlands and South Yorkshire forces had agreed settlements over failures.
Saunders Law called on the Government to implement a Hillsborough Law, which would include a duty of candour for public officials.
The spokesman said: “We trust that this settlement will put an end to any fresh attempts to rewrite the record and wrongly claim that there was no cover-up.”
The law firm said the police forces will pay damages to compensate each claimant for injuries they suffered and provide access to a treatment fund for further psychiatric treatment or counselling. The total paid out by the West Midlands and South Yorkshire forces has not been disclosed.
Among those who died at Hillsborough were the daughters of former Kingswinford businessman Trevor Hicks, Sarah, 19, and Vicki, 15. He has been a vocal campaigner for justice and became chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group.
HGV driver David Birtle, aged 22, who lived in Cannock and was born in West Bromwich, also died.
West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “The deaths of 96 people at Hillsborough was a tragedy and my thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims who must live everyday day with the loss of their loved ones. I would also like to thank the families for the dignified way in which they have conducted themselves and engaged with us.”
Acting Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lauren Poultney has offered “an unreserved apology to those affected by the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath” and acknowledged “serious errors and mistakes”.
She added: “The force’s subsequent failings also caused huge distress, suffering and pain, both to the victims and their families. This is something South Yorkshire Police profoundly regrets.”
A spokesman for Saunders Law, the lead solicitors for the group litigation, said the claim was started in 2015 and agreed in April, but could not be reported until the conclusion of the trial of former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, 83, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and Peter Metcalf, 71, who acted as solicitor for the force.
The three accused of amending police officers’ statements to minimise blame on the force, were each cleared of two counts of perverting the course of justice last week.