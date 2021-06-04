West Midlands Police 'regret' over Hillsborough failings

COURTS Hillsborough/Filer16...Filer of the Hillsborough Leppings Lane end at 15.04 during the FA Cup Semi-Final April 15, 1989, which was shown to the jury at Leeds Crown Court Tuesday June 13, 2000. Match commander Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield and Superintendent Bernard Murray deny the manslaughter of two of the victims of the disaster at the FA Cup Semi-Final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground on April 15, 1989. See PA News story COURTS Hillsborough. PA Photos 96 Liverpool fans died in the crush. COURTS Hillsborough/Filer16...Filer of the Hillsborough Leppings Lane end at 15.04 during the FA Cup Semi-Final April 15, 1989, which was shown to the jury at Leeds Crown Court Tuesday June 13, 2000. Match commander Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield and Superintendent Bernard Murray deny the manslaughter of two of the victims of the disaster at the FA Cup Semi-Final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground on April 15, 1989. See PA News story COURTS Hillsborough. PA Photos WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER THIS IMAGE IS ONLY TO BE USED TO PROMOTE THE ABOVE SHOW WHILST BEING AIRED ON CHANNEL 5 April 15th 2009 marks the 20th anniversery of the Hillsborough tragedy when 96 Liverpool FC fans lost their lives at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium. We look back here at events on the ground on that fateful day. Original Caption: Policemans helmets litter the pitch after the Hillsborough tragedy where football fans here crushed to death 15/April/ 1989 Code - 351148 Copyright Express Newspapers www.expresspictures.com Express Syndication 44 870 211 7661/2764/7903/7884/7906 West Midlands Police has reached a settlement.

Lawyers representing the families said there had been “an almost complete failure of the justice system to deliver justice” for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in 1989, as it was revealed the West Midlands and South Yorkshire forces had agreed settlements over failures.

Saunders Law called on the Government to implement a Hillsborough Law, which would include a duty of candour for public officials.

The spokesman said: “We trust that this settlement will put an end to any fresh attempts to rewrite the record and wrongly claim that there was no cover-up.”

The law firm said the police forces will pay damages to compensate each claimant for injuries they suffered and provide access to a treatment fund for further psychiatric treatment or counselling. The total paid out by the West Midlands and South Yorkshire forces has not been disclosed.

Among those who died at Hillsborough were the daughters of former Kingswinford businessman Trevor Hicks, Sarah, 19, and Vicki, 15. He has been a vocal campaigner for justice and became chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group.

HGV driver David Birtle, aged 22, who lived in Cannock and was born in West Bromwich, also died.

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “The deaths of 96 people at Hillsborough was a tragedy and my thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims who must live everyday day with the loss of their loved ones. I would also like to thank the families for the dignified way in which they have conducted themselves and engaged with us.”

Acting Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lauren Poultney has offered “an unreserved apology to those affected by the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath” and acknowledged “serious errors and mistakes”.

She added: “The force’s subsequent failings also caused huge distress, suffering and pain, both to the victims and their families. This is something South Yorkshire Police profoundly regrets.”

A spokesman for Saunders Law, the lead solicitors for the group litigation, said the claim was started in 2015 and agreed in April, but could not be reported until the conclusion of the trial of former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, 83, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and Peter Metcalf, 71, who acted as solicitor for the force.