Teenager motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Birmingham

Stratford Road. Photo: Google

The biker, believed to be aged 18, was seriously injured during the crash in Sparkbrook at around 12.30am on Friday.

His motorbike collided with a Vauxhall Corsa in Stratford Road, near to the junction with Highgate Road.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, and a MERIT trauma doctor rushed to the scene but the teenager later died.

Officers spoke to the car driver, who stopped at the scene and provided a negative breath test, and he is helping the force with their enquiries.

Inspector Steve Radford, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A young man has lost his life, it’s a dreadfully sad incident, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s loved ones who are being supported by one of our specialist Family Liaison Officers.

"We need to get to the bottom of what happened and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the Honda CBR 125 or Corsa – both of which are white – travelling along Stratford Road shortly before the collision to get in touch.

"And if anyone was driving along Stratford Road at around the time and has dash-cam, I’d ask them to review the footage to see if they recorded anything of interest."

Hospital

Stratford Road was closed overnight to allow crash reconstruction experts from West Midlands Police to examine the scene of the collision.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was the motorcyclist.

"He was found to have serious injuries and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save the patient, and he was confirmed deceased."