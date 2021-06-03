More than 112,000 illegal cigarettes seized after series of raids in Walsall

Springer spaniel Yoyo with the seized illicit tobacco

Trading standards officers – along with police – carried out the raids on May 26 with the haul having an estimated street value of £85,000.

The raid was named Operation CeCe and was one of Walsall's most lucrative to date, with the move coming as part of a nation-wide crackdown.

The bust, made possible due to a series of tip offs to officers, was carried out with help from a specialist Springer Spaniel detection dog called Yoyo.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "This has been a hugely successful operation led by partnership work – and the eyes and ears of the community have also played an important part in the recovery of these illicit items, too. My thanks go to all involved.

"This type of tobacco is lethal – it is bought on the illegal market and we know it is likely to be the result of organised criminal activity with links to human trafficking, drugs and even terrorism. Not only does this activity increase crime in the borough it is a root cause for the exploitation of vulnerable people. Illegal traders don’t care if they sell illicit tobacco to children and get them hooked on smoking, never mind caring about their health due to the dangerous chemicals contained within.

"Walsall Trading Standards has adopted a zero tolerance approach to these matters and will use every enforcement technique at their disposal to disrupt this type of activity."