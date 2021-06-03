Man charged with murder of 14-year-old boy in Birmingham

Dea-John Reid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Michael Shields, 35 and from Castle Bromwich, is alleged to have murdered Dea-John Reid on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy is believed to have been chased in College Road, Kingstanding, by a group before being stabbed at around 7pm.

The youngster collapsed in the road and was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem confirmed he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Police believe he was racially abused before his death.

Shields is one of six suspects to have been on suspicion of murdering Dea-John.

A 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remained in custody for further questioning on Thursday.

Police at the scene in College Road, Kingstanding

Meanwhile a 13-year-old boy detained in Walsall and two men aged 36 and 33 have been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still pursuing all lines of enquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“We are looking at all the circumstances which led up to the events of Monday evening and anyone who has information should contact us.”

Shields, of Alvis Walk, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Yesterday, a tribute from Dea-John's family described him as an "incredibly talented young boy".

They said: "We’d like to thank the emergency services for their diligence and support…and the public for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time.

"This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew, we have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend. The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all.

"How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?"