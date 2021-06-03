Man and boy to appear in court charged with teenager's murder

Dea-John Reid was stabbed to death

Dea-John Reid, 14, was stabbed to death in College Road, Kingstanding on Monday evening.

George Khan, 38, from Newstead Road, Birmingham, and a 14-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age – are set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday, after being charged with murder on Thursday.

It follows the charging of another man, 35-year-old Michael Shields from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, who is now in prison on remand having appeared in court earlier on Thursday.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for information on a car believed to have been used during the attack.

Officers believe the offenders arrived and left the scene at around 7.30pm in a dark blue VW Golf with the registration number TN07 GBR.

Officers are trying to find this car

They have been trying to locate the vehicle but so far it remains outstanding.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley from the Homicide Unit, said: “We really need to trace this VW Golf and I would urge anyone who believes they have seen the car or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

“It could be crucial to the investigation so if anyone has any information please message us or call. People can call anonymously, we don’t need their names, just information.

“We are pursuing all lines of enquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death and anyone who has information should contact us."