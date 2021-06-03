30 portable toilets set on fire deliberately in Tipton

SANDWELL PIC/ DAVID HAMILTON PIC / EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 3/6/21 The scene following a fire, on land off Bagnall Street, Great Bridge..

Two fire crews and police were called to the scene at a toilet hire company on the Eagle Industrial Estate on Bagnall Street at about 1.40pm on Thursday.

They used hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the blaze, which had spread to nearby trees on wasteland.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had the call at 1.41pm to a toilet hire company on the Eagle Industrial Estate in Bagnall Street, Tipton.

"Two fire engines responded from Tipton and Wednesbury, nine firefighters. The first crew was there in five minutes.

Crews wore breathing apparatus to deal with the fire

"The incident was a severe fire involving portable toilets which had spread to nearby trees on wasteland.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a combination of hose reel jets and a main jet to tackle the fire.

"At 2.30pm they requested the police as it is believed to have started deliberately."