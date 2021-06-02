'Substantial' cannabis farm found at Stafford house

The cannabis was found at Coton Avenue in Kingston Hill, Stafford

The drugs were found growing at a semi-detached house on Coton Avenue in the Kingston Hill area of the town at 1pm on Monday.

Officers raided the property and discovered the grow in rooms on the ground floor and first floor, Staffordshire Police said.

A 27-year-old man who was inside was detained and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of class B drugs.

He remained in police custody on Wednesday.