Four charged with murder over 2018 shooting

Anthony Sargeant died six days after he was shot in August 2018

Anthony Sargeant was shot at from a car in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, on the evening of 25 August 2018.

The 33-year-old, who had eight children, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound but died six days later.

West Midlands Police arrested 11 suspects in the course of its murder investigation and four of these people were charged with murder on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin – aged 25 and 26 – have been charged with murder along with 24-year-old Keenan Anderson and 21-year-old Leon Riley.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro from the Homicide Unit said: “Our resolve to bring to justice those responsible for Mr Sargeant’s death has never wavered. I appreciate the family’s patience throughout what has been a prolonged, challenging investigation.

“Clearly the charging of four men is a significant step but our enquiries continue and I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

All four suspects are set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court for a first appearance on July 6.