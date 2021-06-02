Victim named as police reveal boy stabbed to death in Birmingham 'was racially abused'

Dea-John Reid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Dea-John Reid, aged 14, is believed to have been chased in College Road, Kingstanding, by a group before being stabbed at around 7pm on Monday.

The youngster collapsed in the road and was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem confirmed he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Six suspects have since been arrested on suspicion of murder, including a 13-year-old boy detained in the Walsall area.

A tribute from Mr Reid's family, who are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer, described him as an "incredibly talented young boy".

They said: "We’d like to thank the emergency services for their diligence and support…and the public for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time.

"This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew, we have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend. The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all.

"How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?"

Det Ch Insp Stu Mobberley, from the force's Homicide Unit, said: "New information is coming into the enquiry all the time and being assessed. As the investigation has progressed we now believe there was an incident involving Dea-John and his friends shortly before the murder.

"That quickly escalated, resulting in Dea-John’s tragic death.

"During this precursor incident racist language was directed at Dea-John and his friends; that’s now being investigated. We’re still appealing for witnesses, anyone who saw or heard anything that could help our investigation, to get in touch so we can build up a clear picture of what happened."

A 33-year-old man was arrested from an address in Kingstanding followed by the 13-year-old boy detained in Walsall area.

They remained in police custody on Wednesday along with three men – aged 38, 36 and 35 – and a 14-year-old boy as investigations into the incident continue.

As part of the investigation, officers are looking at previous incidents involving the victim.

West Midlands Police has voluntarily referred the case to the IOPC.