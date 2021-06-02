150 cannabis plants found at Wolverhampton drugs farm

Some of the cannabis plants found. Photo: @StPetersWMP

Officers from West Midlands Police discovered the cannabis farm in Whitmore Reans on Tuesday evening after being tipped off by members of the public.

Around 150 plants were found at the property.

The force is yet to confirm whether any arrests have been made.

Sharing the find on Twitter, St Peter's Police said: "Officers from the team have acted on community intelligence and discovered a cannabis farm with approximately 150 plants at an address in Whitmore Reans this evening [Monday]."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for further details.