Shane Mayer: Jury retires in murder trial

By Richard Guttridge

A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial over a young man who was killed near a bar in Walsall.

Shane Mayer, 21, died after being stabbed in the leg near Gabba's Bar in Darlaston in July 2019 following trouble between two groups. The victim, from Wolverhampton, was allegedly stabbed with a sword by Ramani Sanderson, 20.

Kamron Reid, 20, of Herberts Park Road, Bloxwich; Lewis Green, 21, of Heathfield Lane West, Darlaston; Joseph Till, 21, of Summer Street, Willenhall; and Sanderson, of Walsham Road, near Peckham, London, all deny murder.

The jury retired to consider its verdict on Tuesday morning.

