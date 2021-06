The attack happened on green space off Northway in Sedgley, pictured. Photo: Google

The youngsters were celebrating leaving secondary school when they were set upon on in Sedgley Hall Farm Park, off Northway in Sedgley, on Friday evening. It is believed the teenagers were students from Dormston School.

A 16-year-old was struck in the back of the head by one of the attackers who wielded a metal bar. Police and paramedics attended the scene, while no one was seriously injured.