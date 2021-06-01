Boy, 14, dies after being stabbed in attack by 'up to seven people'

The teenager is believed to have been stabbed at the junction of College Road and Wardour Grove in Kingstanding (Image by Google Street Map)

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to College Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after reports of a teenager being attacked at the junction with Wardour Grove by up to seven offenders, who ran off towards Chester Road.

Ambulance crews were also called after the incident, which happened around 7.30pm on Monday, May 31, but nothing could be done and the boy died at the scene.

Officers from the force immediately flooded the area to search for the offenders, as well as speaking to witnesses and fast-tracking CCTV enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "This is a shocking and senseless tragedy. Another young life has been taken far too soon.

"We have officers with the boy’s family who are facing the cruellest of news this evening. My heart goes out to them.

"We will be leaving no stone unturned in our hunt for the callous individuals responsible for this, or for anyone harbouring them, knowing what they have done."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived to find the victim in a critical condition and administered "advanced life support".

"Tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later," she said.

Anyone who can help the investigation is being urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 3313 of 31/5.