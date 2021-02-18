Phone data ‘put defendants near scene of shooting’

The trial of a Wolverhampton man accused of shooting at a 15-year-old youth has heard that mobile phone masts picked up signals from handsets allegedly used by the defendants.

The teenager was allegedly shot in the foot on February 22 last year by Eoin Bailey, 27, who is accused of attempted murder alongside two other men.

Giving evidence for the prosecution Dr Iain Brodie, a cell site expert, told the jury that the phone technology pointed to the defendants being in the vicinity of the shooting which happened outside the youth's Birmingham home where he lived with his grandparents. As well as being in the Spaghetti Junction and Five Ways areas.

Mr Brodie said: "Having looked at the information, it is in keeping with them being together in the area of Handsworth. Being together moving towards Birmingham in keeping with them making a similar journey in a similar time frame."

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was shot at twice during the incident and suffered a foot injury.

The jury previously heard that the reason for the attack was unclear, but that the incident had followed an incident two days earlier when the victim's grandfather was told to pay a £100,000 debt.

Prosecutors allege that co-defendant Niall Murphy, 29, was the principal organiser of the shooting and he is accused of punching the boy twice, while Shahaile Mohammed, 21, the alleged driver pushed him against a fence before he was shot by Bailey.

Bailey, of Victoria Road, in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton; Mohammed, from Birmingham; and Murphy, of Villa Road both in Handsworth all deny attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.