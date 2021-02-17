Notification Settings

‘I started clapping and shouting’: Father tried to distract gunman from shooting son, trial hears

By Jamie BrassingtonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A father shouted and clapped his hands at a gunman in a bid to stop him from shooting his 15-year-old son, a trial heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was shot through his right foot following the attack in Birmingham last year.

The alleged gunman was 27-year-old Eoin Bailey, of Victoria Road, in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, who is accused of attempted murder alongside two other men.

The victim’s father said he heard “three or four bangs” before he tried to distract the gunman from targetting his son anymore, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

The gunman was allegedly driven to the scene in a red Volkswagen Polo by Shahaile Mohammed, 21, from Birmingham, who owned the car and is also a defendant.

Niall Murphy, 29, of Villa Road, Handsworth, also denies attempted murder.

The father’s statement to police said: “I started clapping and shouting so their attention was drawn to me.

"The male with the gun pointed it at me.”

The three defendants have each denied four offences, including attempted murder.

The trial continues.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

