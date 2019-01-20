WATCH: Police cut their way into Black Country ‘chop shop’ and find shells of stolen cars

Police cut their way into the warehouse where stripped stolen cars, like the one pictured inset, were found

Officers used an angle grinder to cut through a metal shutter and break into the warehouse in Elwell Street, West Bromwich, this morning.

Inside they discovered the remains of four cars that had been stripped of all their valuable parts after being stolen from areas across the West Midlands.

WATCH: Police cut into chop shop shutter

@OSU_WMP forcing entry into the chop shop in @SandwellPolice which led to the discovery of a chop shop this morning pic.twitter.com/vAQ7ZBrcjN — Wednesfield Police (@WednesfieldWMP) January 20, 2019





Two cars both worth upwards of £20,000 new- a 2018 Audi A3 S Line and a 2017 Skoda Octavia VRS - had been stolen during car key burglaries in Walsall.

They were discovered along with a BMW M140i - worth more than £36,000 new - stolen in Birmingham and a Mercedes Vito van taken in Dudley.

Police also found a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs and another car believed to have been stolen.

WATCH: Stolen car shells removed

— Wednesfield Police (@WednesfieldWMP) January 20, 2019 Another video clip showing the removal of what’s left of a stripped stolen car from the ‘chop shop’ this morning. pic.twitter.com/PtPFsJbLqi

Another video showing the brutal reality of organise criminal gangs. This is what remains of a 2017 BMW M140i once it’s been stripped of parts. pic.twitter.com/VAXhHeZyDU — Wednesfield Police (@WednesfieldWMP) January 20, 2019