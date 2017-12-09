Dudley GP suspected of sexual abuse was not qualified, court hears

Dr Jaswant Rathore maintains he performed 'manipulation therapy' to help female patients complaining of body pain.

But physiotherapist Dr Augustine Aluko said Rathore did not have the relevant qualifications and had not received the necessary training.

Giving evidence in Rathore's trial, the prosecution expert witness said: "I never saw any evidence to suggest he had the training to perform these techniques."

Rathore, of Ploughmans Walk, Wall Heath, denies 18 counts of sexual assault between November 28, 2008, and March 26, 2015.

Prosecutors allege the 60-year-old attacked eight female patients, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while he was at the helm of the medical practice.

Taking the stand on Thursday, Dr Aluko said it was 'not necessary' for patients to be unclothed during the therapy or for medics to come into contact with intimate areas.

He went on to tell jurors he was unsure exactly how Rathore had performed the therapy on his patients as the GP's records were unclear.

When quizzed about therapy given to one alleged victim, Dr Aluko said there was 'no correlation' between her symptoms and the treatment she received.

During the trial, prosecutor Ms Heidi Kubik told Wolverhampton Crown Court Rathore assaulted the women to fuel his ‘illicit sexual desire’.

He told patients he needed to carry out the treatment to alleviate their body pain but instead sexually assaulted the unsuspecting women, she alleged.

The prosecutor said patients also trusted the family doctor, who had been at the surgery since 1986, when he advised them his medical examinations were necessary.

Rathore told interviewing officers touching of the women was 'medically appropriate' and he had acted professionally during appointments with patients, Ms Kubik revealed.

The trial continues.