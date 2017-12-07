Surjit Takhar murder investigation: Three arrested over remains found off M54 released

Surjit Takhar was 37 when he was reported missing from his home by his family in October 2008.

Nearly seven years later maintenance workers found his remains at the bottom of a motorway embankment near Telford on August 20, 2015.

Police at the scene off the M54

It led to a detailed forensic investigation next to the slip road of junction four of the M54 for Shifnal.

West Midlands Police last year revealed a murder investigation was under way looking into the death of Mr Takhar from Oldbury, in the Black Country.

Two men aged, 50 and 47, and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday morning from separate addresses in Handsworth, Birmingham.

They have since been released by police.

Mr Takhar, who also has a son called Harry, worked as a delivery driver in the year before he went missing and was previously a laminator for Gurso Lining in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire.

He was known as Skin amongst family and friends.

The homicide team can be contacted on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.