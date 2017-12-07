Menu

Advertising

Boy, 17, charged over Wednesbury stabbing which left teen critical

By Harry Leather | Wednesbury | Crime | Published:

A teenager was due in court this morning accused of seriously injuring a 17-year-old who was stabbed in a Black Country town centre.

A police cordon at the scene of the stabbing, which happened in broad daylight

The boy was critically injured when he was stabbed in the neck in Wednesbury on Tuesday and he remains in hospital two days later.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene in Market Place, where a row had broken out in full view of shoppers shortly after midday.

The suspect, from Langley, was detained on suspicion of attempted murder but was last night charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

He was due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court this morning.

Crime News Wednesbury Sandwell Local Hubs
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather
Digital Journalist - @hleather_star

Digital journalist covering breaking news across the region from the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News