Boy, 17, charged over Wednesbury stabbing which left teen critical

The boy was critically injured when he was stabbed in the neck in Wednesbury on Tuesday and he remains in hospital two days later.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene in Market Place, where a row had broken out in full view of shoppers shortly after midday.

The suspect, from Langley, was detained on suspicion of attempted murder but was last night charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

He was due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court this morning.