West Midlands Police officers speaks out about stalking ordeal

The West Midlands Police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, was pestered by her former flame after they split.

She has decided to speak out about how she suffered at the hands of her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend as the force launches its Christmas campaign against stalking and harassment.

The 28-year-old officer said: "When I reported it to police it felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders − and when an officer came around to my house, and realised the extent of the harassment, they went to arrest him in the next couple of days.

"I feel as though I can move on with my life now and I would urge other people who are suffering to also seek support.

"I would say to trust your gut instincts; if someone’s behaviour feels wrong, it feels like you’re being violated, then contact a support group or the police."

The officer received a flurry of unwanted gifts in the post, including flowers and jewellery, as well as letters containing 'sinister' promises to 'never give up' on her.

Her ex-partner used photos of her on his Facebook profile, hacked into her social media accounts more than 250 times and stole images of her from private message exchanges.

The officer, who works as a response cop attending 999 emergencies, told police colleagues about her ex-boyfriend's possessive behaviour before he was arrested.

Her ex-boyfriend was handed a suspended sentence for stalking her between July 2016 and March this year, along with a restraining order.

The officer added: "It felt as though he still had a hold on me and even months after we’d split up I could still sense him there.

"I used to dread opening letters and parcels in case they were from him − and I couldn’t enjoy my birthday or Christmas as he’d send gifts and notes saying how he wasn’t going to let me go. I felt on edge all the time.

"I told him to stop, blocked his number, but he carried on and started contacting other family members.

"The final straw came when I realised he had my social media passwords and had logged into my profiles. I had no idea he was doing that until a friend pointed out that he was using pictures of me on his Facebook page."

The force campaign aims to encourage victims to seek help by confiding in loved ones or a stalking charity, and reporting the abuse to police.

It said 57 per cent of stalking cases reported are domestic-related, with victims suffering 70 to 100 incidents before getting in touch with officers.

Police saw 290 reports of stalking made to the force last year, with 61 people charged and others cautioned or agreeing to out-of-court resolutions.

The force said it records 27 stalking cases a month but is expecting a 'seasonal rise' in domestic abuse over the festive period.

Detective Inspector Jenny Bean, the force lead for stalking, said: "Without doubt, it’s an under reported offence − and the thrust of this campaign is about urging sufferers to contact us so we can offer help, support and investigate to see if a crime has been committed.

"We understand the distress unwanted, persistent attention can have on victims and anyone who feels they are being stalked or harassed should contact us.

"We always take reports seriously and work with charities and the College of Policing to listen and learn on how we can continue improving our service."

The campaign will also see the force unite with the Hollie Gazzard Trust, which launched after the 20-year-old was murdered in Gloucester by an ex-partner who stalked her.

Her father Nick Gazzard said: "Stalking is one of the most frequently experienced forms of abuse that can destroy the lives of victims and escalate to rape and murder.

"Raising awareness and educating everyone about stalking is important; early intervention is crucial and the more people talk about stalking, the more likely they are to get help to end the abuse.

"There are many different charities who provide help and advice online or over the phone.

"Safeguarding is of paramount importance and Hollie Guard is a free personal safety app developed in memory of Hollie Gazzard.

"All are encouraged to download the app to their smartphone that will help them feel safe and keep safe."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, who is supporting the campaign, added: "The more people we get talking about stalking, the more people the police can help bring an end to the abuse.

"For victims of stalking the experience can be truly terrifying, with many suffering in silence.

"But let me state categorically that I will always ensure victims of stalking get the help they need. Tackling crimes of this nature and helping victims is a priority for me."