Private security to guard Midlands crime scenes under pilot

Bosses have said the initiative aims to free up officers to help catch crooks and tackle crime in the region.

Officers can guard crime scenes to keep evidence secure and protect scenes from contamination, as well as allowing forensic teams to work without interruption.

But chiefs have said the job can be done more 'cost effectively' by private contractors.

This would then free up warranted officers to 'proactively tackle crime', according to the region's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson told a strategic policing and crime board meeting: “Our officer numbers are set to drop by about 200 over the next few years.

"We are looking to make the best use of the officers we have.

"We are planning a short pilot to hire a private contractor to do elements of scene guarding,

"That is mobilising to start and be fully operational by February –and will help significantly."

PCC David Jamieson added: "I am supportive of measures that will save money, and most importantly ensure we are using our officers to the fullest of their abilities.

"Warranted officers guarding scenes for hours on end is not always a sensible use of resource, when more appropriate, cost effective roles can carry out the task.

"I want there to be as many warranted officers out proactively tackling crime in the West Midlands as possible.

"Freeing up some warranted officers from scene guarding duties is one way of doing that."