Police launch Christmas safety campaign

The campaign, which has been ‘months in the making’ will focus on home safety, drink driving and cyber crime and will see officers utilising social media to spread their message as well as running events out and about across the county.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe, head of prevention and early intervention, said: "This campaign has been months in the planning and I'm really excited to see it finally be implemented. "Educating parents is a really important priority for the force as often a few simple steps can prevent children being exposed to unwanted attention online.

"I would encourage anyone who has children or cares for them to engage with the campaign and make sure you have the skills to protect them online.

"Christmas can be a very busy time for the police and the more we can do to educate people on how to protect themselves, their family and their possessions, then hopefully we will see fewer victims of crime.

"Unfortunately Christmas also sees a lot of people making poor decisions, fuelled by alcohol and drugs.

"Offences like violence and driving under the influence become more common and one bad decision can ruin Christmas for you and your family. Let's make Christmas a joyous affair and not one that changes lives for the worst.

"We are using a variety of approaches to share these messages, both online and offline, and will be spreading the messages across the county to make sure as many of the 1.1 million people in Staffordshire are well-informed.

"Through a mixture of town centre events, specially created video clips and partnerships with local businesses, we will be sharing advice and information far and wide during the festive period."

All advice will be available at www.staffordshire.police.uk/christmas or by following the hashtag #saferxmas