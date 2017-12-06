Speeding drivers tacking in fresh bid by police in Wolverhampton

Neighbourhood police teams from across the city are asking residents to get in touch with them if they think speeding is an issue where they live.

Officers will then carry out targeted speed watch operations in areas that are deemed potentially dangerous or speeding hotspots.

A statement in the Low Hill neighbourhood police team newsletter for December said: "If you have a location that you think may benefit from a speed watch operation, please contact a member of the team.

The Low Hill December 2017 Newsletter is now out! Details on how to contact the team including our four new staff members! Teams priorities, Crime figures and advice! The team are wishing you a safe festive period :) pic.twitter.com/uxVfUS70QC — L❄️w Hill WMP (@LowHillWMP) December 1, 2017

"The team has been made aware of issues of speeding vehicles throughout 2017, particularly in Bushbury Lane and Second and Fourth Avenue and Low Hill.

"We will continue speed operations throughout the remainder of 2017 and into 2018."

Anyone who would like to report speeding should contact the team on 101.