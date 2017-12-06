Menu

Advertising

Speeding drivers tacking in fresh bid by police in Wolverhampton

By Jessica Labhart | Bushbury | Crime | Published:

People concerned about speeding drivers in their area are being urged to contact the police to arrange targeted speed watch operations.

People have been urged to contact police to arrange speed watch initiatives

Neighbourhood police teams from across the city are asking residents to get in touch with them if they think speeding is an issue where they live.

Officers will then carry out targeted speed watch operations in areas that are deemed potentially dangerous or speeding hotspots.

A statement in the Low Hill neighbourhood police team newsletter for December said: "If you have a location that you think may benefit from a speed watch operation, please contact a member of the team.

"The team has been made aware of issues of speeding vehicles throughout 2017, particularly in Bushbury Lane and Second and Fourth Avenue and Low Hill.

"We will continue speed operations throughout the remainder of 2017 and into 2018."

Anyone who would like to report speeding should contact the team on 101.

Crime News Bushbury Wolverhampton Local Hubs
Jessica Labhart

By Jessica Labhart
@JLabhart_star

Reporter for the Express & Star, primarily covering Wolverhampton.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News