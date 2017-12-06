Hot spots for dumping used needles revealed

Figures released by Wolverhampton council reveal that since February this year, there has been a total of 76 separate reports of syringes alone being spotted in public places.

The figures come as it was revealed last month a total 1,467 syringes and drugs paraphernalia have been discovered over the past year, compared with 3,807 between 2015 and 2016.

The main areas where dumped needles have been found are mainly in the city centre.

St Peter's Square, Lich Gates, Dudley Street and Stafford Street all make the list as does Chapel Ash, Stafford Road, Waterloo Road and Molineux Alley.

Residential areas of the city also featured on the list including the orchard based on Church Road in the Oxley area of the city.

The news comes as earlier this year police confirmed they were launching a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and drug use in the orchard by stepping up patrols.

A total of 50 syringe reports were made to the council by members of the public over the phone with 15 made via email and 11 via the council's 'Report It' page.

Councillor Sweet said: "The police, Wolverhampton anti-social behaviour team and the drug and alcohol treatment service Recovery Near You provide advice and support to drug users who are not in treatment, which can also be followed up with targeted criminal or civil enforcement action against problem users where necessary.

"While the majority of discarded needles are found by council workers and other partners, we also rely upon members of the public to bring issues to our attention.

"I would urge anyone who spots needles or other drugs paraphernalia to report it to us immediately so that we can safely dispose of it, and not try to clear it up themselves."

The problem areas were revealed thanks to a Freedom of Information request made by the Liberal Democrats.

Rob Quarmby of the Wolverhampton Liberal Democrats said:“These figures are absolutely staggering. They show that there is a major problem in the city and in the city that needs to be tackled.

“I’m asking for an urgent meeting of council chiefs to address this. Residents have got to be safe."