Parenting tuition for neglect couple after children described as ‘feral’

The 32-year-old father had three children taken from his care during an earlier relationship, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Both he and his current partner, aged 22, received an official caution after their eldest child was found to have lice and up to 35 suspicious marks on his body, disclosed Mr Antoine Muller, prosecuting.

Social services set up a child protection plan that involved regular visits by social workers to the couple’s home near Wolverhampton and bruising of the inner ear was spotted during one of these routine checks on March 15 last year.

The two young children were taken into protective placement.

A detailed medical examination found further bruising to the face, legs and body, the court was told.

Mr Muller continued: “It was not possible to either date the injuries, be certain as to how they were caused or distinguish between the defendants as to who, if anybody, was responsible.”

The children were described as ‘feral’ with no idea of discipline or behavioural boundaries when put in the care of others, but have since been adopted and are now ‘thriving’ both emotionally and physically, concluded the prosecutor.

Mr Jason Pegg, defending, said the father was brought up by a single, alcoholic parent, not knowing what love was and left home aged 16.

Advertising

Mr Simon Hanns, representing the mother, said her offending was born out of incompetence rather than wickedness.

Both defendants, who cannot be named, admitted cruelty on the basis of neglect and received 19 month jail sentences suspended for two years with parenting tuition and 100 hours unpaid work each.

Judge Amjad Nawaz told them: “What you need is education rather than prison.”