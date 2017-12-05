Surjit Takhar murder investigation: Three arrested in probe over body found off M54

Surjit Takhar was 37 when he was reported missing from his home by his family in October 2008.

Nearly seven years later maintenance workers found his remains at the bottom of an embankment near the M54 in Telford on August 20, 2015.

It led to a detailed forensic investigation next to the slip road of junction four of the M54 for Shifnal.

Two men aged, 50 and 47, and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday morning from separate addresses in Handsworth.

They remain in police custody.

Left, his former partner Lavina Shol, with their twin daughters, centre, Sohnay Takhar, and, right, Sohnia Takhar during last year's appeal

Searches are currently being carried out at properties in Handsworth and Telford.

Detective Inspector Jim Munro, from the homicide team, said: “This is a significant development in this murder enquiry.

"We are determined to get the bottom of how Surjit met his fate and I would urge anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Mr Takhar's devastated family have made public appeals for information to discover how he died.

His ex-wife Lavina Sohl joined their twin daughters, Sohnia and Sohnay, in returning to the site where his remains were found to make a heartfelt plea last December.

Police at the scene off the M54

Ms Sohl, of Willenhall, had been married to Mr Takhar for 14 years but the pair split up two years before he went missing.

Speaking at the time she said: "He's not the type of person who would go missing. There has to be someone who knows something."

Mr Takhar, who also has a son called Harry, worked as a delivery driver in the year before he went missing and was previously a laminator for Gurso Lining in Great Wyrley.

He was known as Skin amongst family and friends.

The homicide team can be contacted on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.