Sale of police buildings raises force £4.4 million

Old buildings which are being sold off as part of cost-cutting plans have boosted the force's coffers to the tune of £4.4 million.

And this cash will be crucial in helping 'protect the frontline' according to the region's Police and Crime Commissioner.

A report ahead of a police and crime board meeting yesterday (tues) said: "In 2015 the PCC approved the closure and disposal of 28 non-core (leasehold and freehold) police buildings by March 31, 2018, to reduce the running and maintenance costs of its estate.

"Out of the buildings, 20 have now closed, with the eight buildings sold generating a total capital receipt of £4.4 million (over £2.5 million more than anticipated)."

PCC David Jamieson said: "West Midlands Police has received £145 million cuts since 2010.

"That has meant that we have to make some extremely difficult decisions.

"In some cases we've had to choose between selling police buildings or further reducing officer numbers.

"I have always prioritised the latter and will continue to do so.

"Capital receipts from building sales has now reached £4.4 million – money that will go back into supporting services and protecting the frontline.

The Express & Star revealed last week that the former police HQ in Walsall has been snapped up by Corbally Property Investments for just under £1 million.

Shirley station in Solihull has also been sold and the two deals resulted in a combined £2.25 million for the police.

The 36,500 sq ft building on the corner of Green Lane and Blue Lane East has sat empty since October 9, 2016, after serving as the town’s main police base for 50 years.

Plans for the revamp of the police station have not yet been revealed.