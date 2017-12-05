Men sentenced over six-figure Severn Trent Water fraud

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told how 50-year-old Edward Barker joined Severn Trent in June 2009 and was employed to manage their housing stock portfolio, which included the sale of houses.

Over 17 months Barker identified a total of 21 houses to sell in the Midlands – including ones in Stourbridge, Oldbury, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Some of these properties were recalled before completion following the discovery of the fraud.

Rather than follow the correct procedures, Barker, of Wake Green Park, Moseley, Birmingham undervalued these properties through fake valuations and failed to advertise the sale to the general public.

The houses were instead sold to his friends and associates at an artificially low price and then sold at full price put on the open market at full price in order to maximise the profit made.

Following a complaint made by a member of the public to the utility company relating to the lack of marketing on the sale of a house in Minworth, Severn Trent conducted an internal investigation.

Police were then informed of the fraud and the defendants were arrested.

Barker, Manoj Chohan, Terry Croft, of Noverton Lane, Cheltenham, and Dinesh Chudasama, of Tetley Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham denied the charges but were all found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

A judge sentenced Barker to three years in jail, 49-year-old Chohan, of Shaftmoor Lane, Birmingham to 21 months suspended for two years, 50-year-old Croft to a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 51-year-old Chudasama to two years suspended for two years.

A fifth member of the gang, 44-year-old Matthew Biggin, of Yelverton Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to the fraud at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

Victoria Jones, senior crown prosecutor from the West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “Edward Barker abused his position of trust and defrauded his employers over an 18-month period.

“Due to his knowledge and experience, he was able to falsify documents, manipulate processes and procedures, in order to sell the properties below the market price to his known associates.

“The defendants then sold the properties at the market value, maximising their profits and causing a loss to STW.

“Following the sentences, the court has ordered the defendants to fully compensate STW and its insurers.”