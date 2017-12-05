Man seriously injured in Perry Barr stabbing

The 34-year-old was found in Canterbury Road with a stab wound to the arm just before 2am, West Midlands Police said.

The injured man remained in hospital this morning while Canterbury Road, just off Birchfield Road and the A34, was closed for forensic examination.

The attack is believed to have happened some time after 1am.

A 30-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log 137 of December 5.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.