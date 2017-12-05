Drones to be used on covert police missions

The unmanned aircraft have already been used by the force to police football matches in the region.

Bosses are now considering using drones for reconnaissance jobs, Chief Constable Dave Thompson told a strategic policing and crime board meeting yesterday.

He said: "I think in the near term drones aren't going to replace some of the other things we use – but there is some potential around them, as well as some threats.

"We've used drones successfully for policing football matches already.

"We have considered their usage in covert arenas and are also considering specialist functions around firearms for reconnaissance."

Chf Con Thompson said the force has also improved its ability to track down the origin of illegal drones, which have been used to smuggle items into prisons across the region.

He said: "On some occasions we have actually recovered [illegal] drones right up to the bedroom where they have been despatched from."

A drone was flown above Villa Park earlier this year as police aimed to tackle trouble at the Second City derby.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: "Drones are used in a variety of ways by West Midlands Police.

"They are often more cost-effective and appropriate to use than a helicopter."