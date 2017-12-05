Crackdown on anti-social behaviour by park and shops

Bushbury and Low Hill neighbourhood police team is upping its patrols of the Northwood Park and Broadway shopping area in Bushbury, Wolverhampton.

The increase in patrols has been prompted as officers have seen an increase in reports of youths congregating in the area causing a 'nuisance' to residents and businesses.

Officers have also installed a camera to try and identify those responsible.

A statement in the police teams newsletter for December said: "The team has seen an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in Northwood Park and also the shops along Broadway.

"The team has increased patrols at the location in an attempt to identify those responsible for causing a nuisance to park users, residents and business owners.

"A domehawk camera has also been installed at the location to assist in the identification of those responsible."

Anyone with information is advised to contact a member of the team by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.