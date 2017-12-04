Police crackdown on drink-drug drivers as annual campaign gets under way

Officers pulled motorists for spot checks from the roads of West Bromwich

They were tested for alcohol and drugs, while their vehicles were also checked to see if they were legal - with a number being seized.

West Midlands Police Inspector Jack Boardman, who led the operation, warned motorists to take sure and ensure they did not drive over the limit.

He said: "Please drive safely and make sure your car is in a good condition, and think about what you consume in terms of alcohol."

The results of the operation were:

44 vehicles were pulled over , all vehicles were checked , and 25 person checks were completed;

12 tickets given , 10 for no seat belt , two for driving whilst using mobile phone;

seven fire safety advice notices given with the use of VR headsets;

five cars seized – four with no insurance and one prohibited;

three drivers breathalysed – all negative;

four prohibition tickets given by VOSA

WATCH- Police launch annual crackdown on drink and drug drivers, starting on the streets of West Bromwich on the first day of the campaign

The operation - targetting 'morning after drunks' - was conducted on Charles Street, where drivers were randomly pulled in for checks from that road and the adjoining Great Bridge Street.

Drivers were assessed by police and their vehicles were checked for insurance, MOT and tax.

A number were seized by police for failing to have insurance, with recovery lorries called in to take them away.

Motorists were also pulled out over for using their mobile phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

The operation marked the beginning of the police force's annual drink and drug driving campaign, which started on December 1 and will continue throughout the month.

It is one of a series which will be made in hot-spot areas involving unmarked patrols.

Inspector Boardman said: "At the this time of year there will be events like office parties and family dos where people will consume alcohol and will choose to drive every morning, probably unaware of how much is in their system.

"This is an annual campaign. Obviously we concentrate on drink and drugs throughout the year, but we particularly have an emphasis at this time of year.

"Drink and drug driving ruins people's lives and we are appealing to people, if you know you are going to go out on a particular office do or family function, please consider your modes of transport, leave the car at home."